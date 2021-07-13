STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra govt submits medical records of late priest Stan Swamy in HC

Suffering from Parkinson's disease and a host of other medical ailments, Swamy, who was then 83-year-old, was remanded to judicial custody following his arrest.

Published: 13th July 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Father Stan Swamy

Late rights activist and Father Stan Swamy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday submitted to the Bombay High Court the medical records of Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, an 84-yar-old accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case who died in a hospital here while being in judicial custody last week awaiting a medical bail.

Chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar that the state had submitted "a compilation of Swamy's complete medical records" since the time he was lodged in the Taloja prison as an undertrial.

Swamy was arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) from Ranchi in October 2020.

He was interrogated at the time of his arrest by the NIA but the central agency never sought his custody.

Suffering from Parkinson's disease and a host of other medical ailments, Swamy, who was then 83-year-old, was remanded to judicial custody following his arrest.

ALSO READ | Father Stan Swamy was the 'voice of oppressed' for decades, activist decry 'institutional murder'

He was then admitted to the Taloja prison hospital in Navi Mumbai.

After informing the high court about Swamy's death on July 5 this year, senior counsel Mihir Desai, who had represented the tribal rights activist in the HC, had told the court that Swamy's death was a result of negligence on part of the NIA and the Maharashtra prison authorities who had failed to provide him timely and adequate medical aid.

Desai had also urged the HC at the time to keep Swamy's plea for medical bail and his plea challenging the bar on grant of bail under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act pending.

He had also urged the HC to call for Swamy's medical records.

On Desai's request, the high court had passed an order calling for the medical records to ascertain the veracity of the allegations made against authorities.

On Tuesday, Pai submitted that the "Taloja prison authority had placed on record a 300-page long compilation of documents including medical reports from the time Stan Swamy was brought to Taloja Jail till his postmortem report".

Besides the state government, the private Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, where Swamy died during treatment, also submitted the late activist's medical records and the treatment provided to him.

The high court took all the documents on record.

ALSO READ | Activists blame Indian system for Stan Swamy’s demise

The bench also said that since Swamy died in judicial custody, a magisterial inquiry into his death, as mandated by section 176 of the CrPC, will be conducted.

"Whatever inquiry or investigation by the magistrate under 176 (CrPC) takes place, someone will have to participate in it now," the high court told Desai.

Desai said he had some submissions to make on such inquiry and he will do so on the next date of hearing.

The HC will hear Desai and all other parties on July 19.

The Elgar Parishad case is related to inflammatory speeches made at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The police had claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stan Swamy Stan Swamy death Maharashtra government
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp