NEET-Postgraduate 2021 exam to be conducted on September 11

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NEET postgraduate exam will be held on September 11, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.

In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) which was scheduled to be held on April 18 was postponed.

"We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!" the minister tweeted.

On Monday, the Centre announced that the NEET-Under Graduate (UG) 2021 will be held on September 12 across the country while following COVID-19 protocols.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in a notice said according to the announcement made today by the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, "the NEET-PG 2021 has been rescheduled to be held on 11th September 2021".

"The examination shall be conducted in the morning session, from 09:00 am to 12:30 pm," it said.

The notice said 1,75,063 applications have been registered for NEET-PG this year and added that admit cards issued earlier for the examination on April 18 will be treated as "null and void".

Fresh admit cards shall be issued to already registered candidates, schedule for which shall be notified on NBEMS website.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBEMS has increased the number of test cities and centres for the NEET-PG 2021.

The test will be held in more than 260 cities at around 800 centres.

Candidates will be provided with protective face shield, face mask and sanitiser sachets at the test centres.

The NBEMS will ensure Covid appropriate behaviour is followed at all times during the conduct of the test, the notice said.

"Candidates are advised to refer to the NBEMS notice dated April 9 for detailed instructions regarding adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour at test centres,"it said.