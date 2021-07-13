STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 38.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Government

Union health ministry said said 15,49,982 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose while 1,19,121 were given the second dose on Tuesday.

Published: 13th July 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 38.50 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

It said 15,49,982 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose while 1,19,121 were given the second dose on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 11,59,50,619 people in the 18-44 age group across all states and union territories have received the first dose and 40,19,089 have received the second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

According to a provisional report, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country stands at 38,50,19,469, the ministry said.

As many as 34,10,974 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, it said.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, it said.

More than 1.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over 39.46 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through all sources and 12,00,000 more doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption, including the wastage, is 37,55,38,390 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Tuesday.

More than 1.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and Union Territories, the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp