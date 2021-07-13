STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan BJP MLA remanded in judicial custody in fake marksheet case

A forged marksheet of class 5 was presented following which a charge sheet was filed against Shanta Devi who is out on bail.

Published: 13th July 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP legislator from Salumbar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, Amrit Lal Meena, has been remanded in judicial custody till July 23 after he surrendered before a court here for allegedly forging his wife's marksheet to enable her to contest the 2015 panchayat polls, officials said.

Meena had signed the documents as a guardian of his wife Shanta Devi for contesting election from the Semari gram panchayat.

A forged marksheet of class 5 was presented following which a charge sheet was filed against Shanta Devi who is out on bail, they said.

"The legislator on Monday surrendered before a court in Sarada. His interim bail was rejected following which he was sent to jail till July 23," DSP, Sarada, DS Chundawat said.

He said Meena was denied interim bail from the high court following which he moved a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court which directed him to surrender before the court in Sarada town within three weeks and stayed his arrest.

In 2015, Shanta Devi's opponent Sugna Devi had filed a case against her in Semari police station for allegedly forging the marksheet while filing nomination to contest election.

According to the police, the marksheet was of a school in Nasirabad in Ajmer district.

The investigation into the case was given to the CB-CID, which found that the marksheet was fake and that Shanta Devi had not passed class five.

A charge sheet was subsequently filed against Meena.

The BJP in its previous tenure had introduced minimum education qualification to contest panchayat and local body elections.

The government had stipulated that for contesting the zila parishad or panchayat samiti polls, a contestant must have a minimum qualification of secondary education (class 10).

To contest the sarpanch elections, an aspirant from the general category must have passed class 8 and a SC/ST aspirant must have passed class 5.

However, the Congress government, in its first cabinet meeting after being elected in 2018, did away with the minimum education qualification required to contest panchayat and urban bodies' elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan fake marksheet case BJP
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp