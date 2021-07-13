STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rohtak: Security beefed up at BJP leader's residence after farmers threaten to gherao it

The farmers, who have reached Rohtak from Hisar, are protesting near the former minister's residence.

Published: 13th July 2021 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

farmers

Farmers' Protest against new Agriculture bill. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The road leading to senior BJP leader Manish Grover's residence in Haryana's Rohtak was heavily barricaded by police on Tuesday after farmers threatened to gherao it over an alleged incident of misbehaviour with women protesters.

Grover denied the allegations.

The farmers, who have reached Rohtak from Hisar, are protesting near the former minister's residence.

On Saturday, BJP's Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana and Grover took part in a party event at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar.

The farmers, including women, agitating against the Centre's farm laws, were holding a protest outside the university gates against the BJP leaders.

The farmer leaders alleged that a person seated in the SUV in which Bhayana and Grover were travelling made obscene gestures towards the women protesters outside the university gate.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma said the farmers, mainly from Hisar, have reached the district saying they want to gherao Grover's residence.

"The area SDM and our DSP are in talks with them. They have also been told that Mr Grover has clarified his position with regard to the alleged incident. We are hopeful that they will soon disperse from the site," he said.

Police personnel have also been deployed near Grover's residence as part of tight security arrangements, the police said.

Grover said neither he nor anyone else in his car made obscene gestures at women protesters.

"I am a worker of the party that holds women in very high regard. I have sisters, daughters and a mother at home. I cannot even think of (doing) such a thing as is being alleged," he said, adding that he cannot understand why such allegations are being levelled.

Giving details of the events, Grover said after Saturday's meeting ended, he came out with Bhayana in a car.

"I, MLA Vinod Bhayana, a personal security officer and the driver were in the car. In Bhayana's car, mine and his staff were travelling. When we came out, on the right side there was a group of protesters that was raising slogans," he said.

"Later in the evening, Bhayana and I went to Anaj Mandi and also to another party worker's home. Meanwhile, we saw something circulating on WhatsApp claiming that someone had made an obscene gesture (towards women farmers)," he said.

On Sunday, the farmers held a protest outside Bhayana's Hansi residence over the incident.

However, Bhayana, while addressing the gathering of protesters outside his residence in the presence of police, said, "Neither did I make any obscene gestures nor I saw who made those gestures."

At the same time, he expressed regret over the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Grover BJP Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp