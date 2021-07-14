STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7 encounters in two weeks in Jammu and Kashmir

There has been a surge in the number of gunfights between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:22 AM

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

For representational purposes (File | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  There has been a surge in the number of gunfights between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. In the last two weeks alone, there were seven gunfights, killing 18 terrorists and an Army personnel

Of the seven encounters, five took place in south Kashmir and one each in Srinagar and north Kashmir.
On July 10, three Lashkar terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag. One of them, identified as Lashkar district commander Arif Hajam, was involved in the killing of Army jawan Havaldar Manzoor Beigh of 162 Territorial Army (TA) on June 6, 2019.

On July 8, four local terrorists, three belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba and another from Albadar, were killed in two gunfights in south Kashmir–one in Pulwama and another in Kulgam. On July 7, a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Mehraj-ud-Din Halwai alias Ubaid, who was active in militancy since 2012 and was also tech-savvy, was killed in an encounter after his arrest in Kupwara.

On July 2, five Lashkar terrorists, including a Pakistani citizen, were killed in a gunfight with troops in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. One of the slain militants was identified as LeT district commander as Nishaz Lone alias Khitab. 

Jammu and kashmir encounters
