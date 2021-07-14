STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army truck falls in gorge in Arunachal; one jawan dead, many injured

The army vehicle, carrying 11 personnel, was on its way to Tuting army camp in the district from a transit camp at Migging, they said.

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: An army man died and four others were critically injured as their truck fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The truck fell into a gorge between Pango and Tuting around 7.10 am while negotiating the hilly road, Tuting Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Starlie Jamoh said.

"A jawan of the 4th Sikh Light Infantry Regiment died on the spot. The others were injured and four of them were critical," he said, quoting army sources.

The four critically injured jawans were evacuated by an army chopper, he said.

One of them was admitted at Dinjan Army Base Hospital in Assam's Tinsukia district, while the other three personnel were taken to the Army Base Hospital in Guwahati, Jamoh said.

Six jawans received minor injuries and were sent to Tuting by road, he said.

