Case details not shared, Mehbooba's mother skips appearance before ED: Sources

They said the mother of the PDP chief has only been told that her appearance before the ED is required in a case lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Gulshan Nazir, mother of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday as the investigating agency has not responded to a letter written by the widow of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, seeking details of the case in which she was to be questioned, sources close to the Mufti family said.

"She (Gulshan Nazir) did not appear before the ED as the agency has not responded to a letter seeking details of the case in which she was to be questioned," the sources said.

They said the mother of the PDP chief has only been told that her appearance before the ED is required in a case lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"Details like the case FIR or the specific allegations of transactions that she needs to answer have not been communicated so far," the sources added.

Nazir was summoned on July 6 by the ED to appear before it, hours after the People's Democratic Party (PDP) decided not to meet the members of the Delimitation Commission, who were on a four-day visit to the Union Territory.

"On the day PDP chose not to meet Delimitation Commission, ED sent a summon to my mother to appear in person for unknown charges. In its attempts to intimidate political opponents, GOI doesn't even spare senior citizens.nAgencies like NIA & ED are now its tools to settle scores," Mehbooba had tweeted soon after her mother got the ED notice.

