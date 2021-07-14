STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre gives nod for continuation of National AYUSH Mission till March 2026

The continuation of National AYUSH Mission will strengthen Ayurveda and other traditional health care systems. It will give a boost to research, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Published: 14th July 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the press on Cabinet decisions, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the National AYUSH Mission, as a centrally sponsored scheme from April 1 2021 to March 31, 2026, with a financial implication of Rs 4607.30 crore.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday addressed mediapersons on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, which met today.

Thakur informed that the Centre has also approved the change of nomenclature and mandate of the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) as the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR).

"The continuation of National AYUSH Mission will strengthen Ayurveda and other traditional health care systems. It will give a boost to research. NEIAFMR has not just been renamed, its work is also being expanded," the Minister said.

He further informed that Cabinet has also approved the continuation of the Rebate of State and Central taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme for garments, apparel and made-ups till March 31, 2024.

"The move will boost investment, create jobs, and improve the competitiveness of domestic firms in the textiles sector," said Thakur.

He added that Cabinet has also approved revising and realigning various components of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Schemes and Special livestock package for leveraging the investment of Rs 54,618 crore.

The Minister said that National Livestock Health and Disease Control will be joined with National Animal Disease Control Programme. "Now, ambulance services will be started for animals as well," he said.

To promote the flagging of merchant ships in India, Thakur informed that Cabinet has approved a scheme to provide subsidy support to Indian shipping companies in global tenders floated by Ministries and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and pensioners has been also increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent by the government. The Minister informed that DA will be applicable from July 1 this year. 

