COVID-19: Academic session for freshers in engineering, technical colleges to begin October 25

Published: 14th July 2021 09:32 PM

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The academic session in engineering and technical institutions for freshers will begin from October 25 while those for existing students will start from October 1, according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The calendar has been revised by the technical education regulator after the postponement and ultimately cancellation of board exams in view of the pandemic.

According to the revised calendar, the colleges will have to complete the first round of counselling and allotment of seats by September 30 while the second round has to be concluded by October 10.

The council has said the process of the grant of approval for the technical institutions, standalone PGDM and PGCM colleges, would be completed by July 15.

Commencement of classes for existing and new students in standalone PGDM and PGCM institutions will be done by August 2.

For standalone institutions providing post-graduate diploma in management (PGDM) or certificate courses in management, the last date for admissions will be August 11.

Earlier, the deadline was July 10.

For open and distance learning courses or those taught online, admissions will close on September 10 for the first session and February 1, 2022, for the second session, as per the AICTE's revised schedule.

