Opposition has made population control an issue to fight elections, says Chhattisgarh CM

Under the proposed scheme of population control by the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission, people with more than two children have been excluded from availing benefits under government schemes.

Published: 14th July 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Terming the proposed population control bill by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Uttar Pradesh government as an issue to fight the upcoming elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that laws should not be made for doing politics.

Days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released the draft of the proposed population control bill, Baghel said, "BJP had opposed sterilization program. Had the program been carried forward in 70s, population would not have been so high today. The Opposition had made this an issue to fight elections."

He further emphasized that laws are not going to resolve the problem. "Public awareness is very important," Baghel said while speaking to media persons.

Referring to the popular family planning campaign 'Hum Do Hamare Do', the Chief Minister said, "Laws should not be made for doing politics. There was a campaign before also namely 'Hum Do Humare Do.' It should be implemented properly and population should be controlled with the help of awareness."

Earlier, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate objected to the drafted policy. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria had also raised concerns over the same.

Under the proposed scheme of population control by the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission, people with more than two children have been excluded from availing benefits under government schemes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath on Sunday unveiled the state's Population Policy 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day.

He had said that every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030. (

