STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools for classes 11, 12 to reopen in Madhya Pradesh from July 26: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

One batch of students will attend classes on the first day and another one the next day, he added.

Published: 14th July 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Schools for classes 11 and 12 in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50 per cent capacity beginning July 26 given a significant fall in the daily COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

He said schools for junior classes will be allowed to reopen gradually depending upon the situation.

Chouhan made this announcement while dedicating a building of Vidya Bharati, a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to the people in Bhopal.

"Students have been sitting at home for so many days now. Markets are open now and even the movement of people has started. Children are also visiting markets. Therefore, the state government also feels that the schools should reopen from the week starting July 26. The classes for 11 and 12 will be started with half capacity," Chouhan said.

He said the classes will be held on alternate days for each batch of students.

One batch of students will attend classes on the first day and another one the next day, he said.

"Initially, schools should run for four days a week and later for six days. If all goes well (considering the projected third wave of the pandemic) till August 15, then we will gradually resume other classes in schools," the CM said.

He said colleges will also reopen with a 50 per cent capacity in a phased manner.

Chouhan said the state government has been preparing the strategy about reopening the schools while closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic.

Stating that the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh is under control and the state government is preparing to brace for a possible third wave, Chouhan said if people continue to adhere to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the government will start the process of reopening classes 9 and 10, then classes 6 to 8, and finally primary classes.

Later talking to reporters, Chouhan said the number of COVID-19 cases has come down to around 20 per day and active cases in the state settled at around 250.

"Students are getting frustrated due to the closure of educational institutions and they now need to attend physical classes rather than virtual ones. School operators are also facing problems. Considering this situation, the decision to start the process to reopen schools has been taken," he said.

Madhya Pradesh reported 23 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 7,91,583 and the toll to 10,508, as per the state health department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh schools reopen Shivraj Singh Chouhan coronavirus
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp