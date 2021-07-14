STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Cabinet to meet physically after more than a year

Sources said the last Cabinet meeting held physically was in the first week of April last year, when the coronavirus pandemic struck the country.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Union Cabinet meet on Wednesday, its first physical meeting in over a year.

The Union Cabinet will meet at 11 am on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet had, however, been meeting regularly almost every week through video conferencing, even during lockdown.

The prime minister will also chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 pm through video conferencing.

This is the second time in a week that the Council of Ministers will meet after its expansion on July 7, with the induction of 43 new ministers.

The new Council of Ministers had met on July 8.

Sources said the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament may have been one of the reasons for the frequent convening of the meeting of Council of ministers.

