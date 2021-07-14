STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP CM has big heart, won't mind cancellation of Kanwar Yatra: Uttarakhand minister

We should have faith in religion but that doesn't mean we can play with lives. The IMA had warned of a third wave. Even the prime minister had expressed concern over it, Subodh Uniyal said.

Published: 14th July 2021 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has a "big heart" and he will not mind his government's decision of cancelling the Kanwar Yatra amid fears of the third Covid wave.

"We should have faith in religion but that doesn't mean we can play with lives. The IMA had warned of a third wave. Even the prime minister had expressed concern over it. The decision to cancel Kanwar Yatra has been taken in larger public interest," Uniyal who is also the state government's official spokesman told reporters here.

When asked whether the decision will go down well with the UP chief minister who is in favour of organising the yatra with minimum participation of "kanwariyas" and strict implementation of the Covid protocol, Uniyal said, "Yogiji has a big heart. He will not mind our decision."

"The state government is requesting not only the UP government but governments of all neighbouring states from where Kanwariyas pour into Haridwar in large numbers during the yatra to stop them at places from where they originate," he said.

Uniyal also said the state government will reconsider its decision on the Devasthanam Board.

Replying to a question, the minister said the state government has made it clear that there will be a rethink on the board.

Char Dham priests have been opposing the board since its inception, saying it is an infringement of their rights.

The board, which controls the management of 51 temples, was constituted when Trivendra Singh Rawat was the state's chief minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subodh Uniyal Yogi Adityanath Covid Kanwar Yatra
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp