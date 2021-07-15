Bandaru Dattatreya sworn in as Haryana Governor 

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Bandaru Dattatreya took oath as 18th governor of Haryana on Thursday, succeeding Satyadeo Narain Arya, who has been shifted to Tripura.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Ravi Shanker Jha in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Former Union Minister Dattatreya, 74, who was earlier governor of Himachal Pradesh, had been shifted to Haryana in a recent reshuffle, while Arya had been transferred to Tripura.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, who is also Administrator, Union Territory Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala were among those present on the occasion.