Bhim Army chief urges PM to ensure quota for OBCs in state medical colleges under NEET

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure reservation for OBCs in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at the state level.

NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

In a letter to the prime minister, Aazad, who is also the president of the Azad Samaj Party, said the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are not being given reservation at the state level in NEET by the government.

The government has made it clear through its notification on NEET that reservation for OBCs under the all-India quota will not be implemented in state medical colleges this year, he claimed.

"I request that the reservation of OBC in NEET be implemented at the state level. Otherwise, we will take this issue before the people," Azad said in the letter.

He also demanded that the reservation in NEET be increased for OBCs in proportion to their population.