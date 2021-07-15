STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Char Dham Yatra draws smaller crowd, hence pushed for it: Uttarakhand

Our honorable CM has made a bold decision,” said Ravinath Raman, chief executive officer of Char Dham Devsthanam Board who is also the commissioner for Garhwal division of Uttarakhand. 

Published: 15th July 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

The Char Dham yatra has been suspended this year with rituals allowed to be performed by the priests to uphold tradition.  (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Officials in the Uttarakhand government have dismissed claims that there is a contradiction in the government’s policy of cancelling Kanwar Yatra and approaching the Supreme Court to allow Char Dham Yatra, saying there is a large difference in the number of people who attend these events. 

They have dismissed any comparison between Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra saying while only 4.2 lakh people attended the Char Dham Yatra over four months, about three-four crore people will gather for Kanwar Yatra in a week or two.  

“There is no contradiction at all. Char Dham Yatra is manageable with stringent control measures while Kanwar Yatra can go out of control with 3-4 Crore people travelling to Haridwar with 7-14 days. Our honorable CM has made a bold decision,” said Ravinath Raman, chief executive officer of Char Dham Devsthanam Board who is also the commissioner for Garhwal division of Uttarakhand. 

The CEO of the board which manages the Char Dham Yatra said that number of pilgrims who attend the yatra was controlled by implementing strict measures.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp