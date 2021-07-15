Congress leaders cycle to meet Maharashtra Governor; submit memorandum on Centre's 'anti-people' policies 

By PTI

MUMBAI: A delegation of leaders from the Maharashtra Congress called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday to submit a memorandum highlighting the problems faced by the common man because of the "anti-people" and "anti-farmer" policies of the Central government.

Congress leaders, who were part of the delegation led by state unit president Nana Patole, cycled from Hanging Gardens in Malabar Hill to Raj Bhavan to register their protest against the hike in fuel prices.

In its memorandum, the Congress stated that at least 98,000 jobs were lost and the income of 97 per cent of families was reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When people were struggling to survive, the Central government hiked the prices of fuel, LPG cylinders, edible oil and food grains," it said.

The party went on to say that despite the threat of COVID-19, the vaccination policy has been a failure, and many centres had to be shut down in Maharashtra due to shortage of vaccine doses.

Seeking the governor's intervention, the party claimed that farmers have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws only to be ignored by the government, and said that the OBC and Maratha quota issues are also in the Union government's jurisdiction.