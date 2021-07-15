STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata HC directs EC to preserve documents related to Nandigram Assembly polls

The High Court issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, challenging BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s victory from the constituency.

Published: 15th July 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Kolkata High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission to preserve EVMs, VVPATs and other documents related to the Assembly election held in West Bengal’s Nandigram constituency. 

The High Court issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, challenging BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s victory from the constituency. “All documents, election papers, devices, video recordings connected with the election under challenge in the court shall be preserved by the Election Commission which is the custodian,’’ said high court judge Shampa Sarkar.

The High Court also said notices will be served to Adhikari, Returning Officer and the Election Commission. The case was reassigned to the bench of Justice Sarkar by acting chief Justice Rajesh Bindal after Justice Kaushik Chanda recused himself from hearing the chief minister’s petition.

Mamata had objected to her petition being heard by Justice Chanda after the TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien posted two photographs showing his presence in events hosted by the BJP. In her appeal, Mamata said the bench could be biased. As per the result declared by the poll panel, Adhikari defeated Banerjee by 1,956 votes.

Adhikari moves SC
West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s petition challenging his election from Nandigram constituency outside West Bengal. 

