STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India’s first ‘Grain ATM’ set up in Gurugram

After the successful completion of the pilot project at Farrukhnagar in Gurugram, the Haryana government plans to install these machines at its depots across the state.

Published: 15th July 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Grains

Image for representation

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Consumers in Gurugram will no longer have to stand in long queues, nor worry about the shopkeeper giving less ration, as India’s first ‘Grain ATM’ has been set up in the district as a pilot project.

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Food and Civil Supplies Department, said with the installation of Grain ATMs, all the complaints regarding waiting time and right measurement of ration quantity will be redressed. “The purpose of installing this machine is to ensure that the right quantity should reach the right beneficiary with minimum hassle,” he said.

After the successful completion of the pilot project at Farrukhnagar in Gurugram, the Haryana government plans to install these machines at its depots across the state. Chautala said this would not only benefit the consumers but would also end the hassle regarding shortage of foodgrains at government depots and would bring greater transparency in the public distribution system. Moreover, the Grain ATMS would prove helpful in distributing foodgrains to the government depot operators and would also save their time as well, he said.

70 kg grain in 7 minutes
It is an automatic machine which works like a bank ATM. Installed under the World Food Programme of the United Nations, it is called Automated, Multi Commodity, Grain Dispensing Machine. It can dispense up to 70 kg of grains within five to seven minutes at a time. Ankit Sood, an officer associated with this programme, says that error in the measurement of grain is negligible.

This automatic machine is equipped with biometric system with a touch screen, where the beneficiary will have to enter the Aadhaar card or ration card number. On biometric authentication, the foodgrains prescribed by the government to the beneficiaries will be automatically filled in the bags placed under the machine. Three types of foodgrains — wheat, rice and millet — can be distributed through this machine. At present, distribution of wheat has started from the Grain ATM machine installed in Farrukhnagar (Gurugram).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grain ATM
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp