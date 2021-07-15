STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Killer jumbo, owned by ex-Assam MLA, seized by police

The police handed the adult female jumbo named Dulumoni and its eight-month-old calf Lakhimi to the Kaziranga National Park authority after registering a case.

Published: 15th July 2021 04:00 PM

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An elephant, owned by a former Assam insurgent leader-turned-politician, was seized by the police after it had trampled a 14-year-old boy to death.

The police handed the adult female jumbo named Dulumoni and its eight-month-old calf Lakhimi to the Kaziranga National Park authority after registering a case under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) in connection with the incident.

The death of Bitu Gaud, who belonged to the tea garden community, had triggered an outrage among the locals, prompting the police to bring the elephant and its calf to the police station.

Dulumoni had reportedly taken the life of another person last year.

The police said they would take action against the mahout. He was with the elephant when the incident occurred.

Kaziranga field director, P Sivakumar said, “Since the police cannot keep the elephant with them, they handed it over to the park for its proper care and safe custody.”

The mahout is also with the park as he has to take care of the elephant and its calf, Sivakumar added.

Their owner, Jiten Gogoi, is a two-time former MLA. He was with the extremist group United Liberation Front of Assam or ULFA prior to joining politics. He was not available for comment.

