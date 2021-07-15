STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maoist with bounty of Rs 15 lakh killed in encounter in Jharkhand

Buddeshwar had become a challenge for the police as he succeeded in escaping after more than a dozen of encounters with security forces.

Published: 15th July 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Wanted Maoist Regional Committee Member and Secretary of Koyal- Shank Zone Buddheshwar Oraon, one of the masterminds behind planting IEDs to prevent police from entering into Marwa jungles of Gumla, was finally killed in an encounter with security forces early in the morning on Thursday. 

According to police sources, a joint team of CRPF and state police were on a search operation during which, they had an encounter with the Maoist leaving one of them dead.

“Later, it was found that the dead Maoist was none other than Buddheshwar Oroan, who had been wanted in many cases related to Maoist incidents taking place in the region,’ said IG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police Spokesperson AV Homkar. One AK-47 Rifle along with live ammunition, two magazines, IED detonators, Maoist literature and medicines, and several articles of day-to-day use was recovered from the spot, he added.

The search operation, according to Homkar, was being conducted over strong inputs received from various sources about the presence of CPI (Maoists) in the forests and that they were planning something big.

According to an official release, it is considered a big achievement for police and CRPF as Oraon was a terror in the entire area. At least 14 villagers sustained serious injuries while five others died in the last few years following the blasts taking place due to the IEDs planted by Oraon, it added.

Oraon was named in 103 cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, extortion, and robbery registered in different police stations in Gumla (81), Simdega (16), Lohardaga (4), and Garhwa (2). He had a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

Buddeshwar, hailing from Gabda Khatanga Pakartoli in Gumla, had become a challenge for the Police for quite some time as he succeeded in escaping in more than a dozen encounters taking place with security forces.

Notably, squads of Maoist Zonal Commander Budheshwar Oraon and Ravindra Ganjhu have planted several IEDs in Marwa jungles of Gumla to prevent police from entering into the jungles which often blows off accidentally when the security forces are on search operation or when villagers go into the jungles to graze their animals.

At least 6 incidents of IED blasts have taken place in the Marwa jungles of Gumla killing a villager and a sniffer dog in the last two days. Earlier in February this year also, one CRPF jawan had lost both his legs in an IED blast while a villager Mahender Mahto also got seriously injured in another blast that occurred in Marwa Karagani jungles under Kurumgarh police station in Gumla.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buddheshwar Oraon Koyal- Shank Zone Jharkhand Jharkhand Maoists Naxalite encounters
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp