STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be named Punjab Congress chief

Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat said that a formula to end the tussle between the two leaders is expected to be announced soon.

Published: 15th July 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress seems to have worked out a peace deal in Punjab. According to sources, Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be named chief of the Punjab party unit while Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will remain the party’s CM face in the upcoming assembly election.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat said that a formula to end the tussle between the two leaders is expected to be announced soon. "A formula where both the chief minister and Sidhu work together is being worked out. Sidhu has to be given a prominent post while Amarinder Singh will be party’s CM face,” he said.

Sidhu seems to have eyed the top post in Punjab despite strong opposition by Singh and the majority of party MLAs, MPs, and leaders from Punjab. Sidhu has hinted at joining the AAP if not being made the PCC chief.

Sources said that Sidhu’s candidature got strong backing from former Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had convinced brother and former party chief Rahul Gandhi to meet him early this month.

ALSO READ | Feel encouraged that even opposition leaders are praising AAP: Kejriwal on Navjot Singh Sidhu

In a balancing act in the state which has a sizeable Hindu and Dalit population, the party is also expected to appoint two working presidents. The names of Vijay Inder Singla and Santokh Singh Chaudhary are doing the rounds. Singla is a minister in the Punjab government and Chaudhary is MP from Jalandhar and a known Dalit leader.

Sources said that Amarinder Singh is likely to be named chief of the campaign committee while another of his bete noire, Partap Singh Bajwa likely to be the manifesto committee chairman.

The decision by party high command is not expected to go down well with Amarinder Singh, who has been the face of the party in the state for several years and enjoys a good rapport with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. He had met her on July 6 over the proposed organisational changes in the state unit and had made it clear that making Sidhu as party chief would turn out to be disastrous for the party in upcoming assembly elections.

Leaders from the state wondered how well the peace formula would work as Sidhu and CM Singh don't see eye to eye on most issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Capt Amarinder Singh Punjab Congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp