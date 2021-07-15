P S Sreedharan Pillai takes oath as Goa Governor

By ANI

PANAJI: P S Sreedharan Pillai took oath as a Governor at Raj Bhawan in Panaji on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony of the 19th Governor of Goa took place today morning.

The Oath of Office was administered to Mr Pillai by Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Dutta in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Pillai was appointed as the Governor of Goa on July 6 by President Ram Nath Kovind in the major Union Cabinet reshuffle and replaced Bhagwat Singh Koshyari.

Pillai has previously served as a President of the Kerala BJP state unit. Pillai was a senior BJP leader from Kerala and was serving as a Governor of Mizoram.