Patna diary

The Danapur division of the East Central Railway has installed a massage chair at the Patna Junction railway station.

Published: 15th July 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Check out the massage chair at Patna rail station
The Danapur division of the East Central Railway has installed a massage chair at the Patna Junction railway station. Passengers waiting for their trains to arrive can use the facility. Senior divisional commercial manager (SDCM) of the Danapur division Aadharraj said the massage chair facility was started on a payment basis. “The passengers waiting for trains can avail this facility under strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. The automatic massage chairs will massage the body and legs,” he said.

Surgeons remove rare tumour from teenager
In a very rare surgical feat, doctors from the Maxillofacial wing of Patna-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) set a new record by removing a rare tumour filled with about 82 teeth from the outer part of the jaw of a 17-year-old boy recently. According to Dr Manish Mandal, medical superintendent of the IGIMS, 17-year-old Nitish Kumar of the state’s Bhojpur district developed a rare tumour in the jaw, medically called ‘complex odontome’ over the last five years. After doing preliminary medical tests a team of surgeons led by Dr Priyanka Singh Dr Javed Iqbal from the institute’s maxillofacial unit operated on the patient and successfully removed the tumour. About 82 teeth were extracted along with it. 

Doctors adopt villages to ensure 100% vaccination coverage
In a collective action, doctors associated with the Bihar chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have adopted many villages in the state to facilitate 100% vaccination of all residents against Covid-19. Dr Ajay Kumar, the working president of the IMA said doctors of the Bihar quickly responded to calls by president-elect Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh to help facilitate the vaccination drive. There are about 11,000 doctors registered with the IMA in Bihar, who are facilitating this service under social responsibility.

Selfie point for enthusiasts to cheer athletes  
At the Patliputra Sporst Complex in Patna, the Youth Art & Culture Department of the state government has set up a “selfie-point” in a symbolical bid to cheer up Indian players, participating in the Tokyo Olympic. According to sources, the selfie-point under the “We#Cheer4India” initiative has been set up so that sports enthusiasts can go there and click pictures of themselves cheering Indian players. Officials hope the selfie-point will serve to encourage Indian players to give their best and win medals.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com

