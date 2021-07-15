STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson yet to apply for license of COVID-19 vaccines in India: Sources

Another giant pharma company Moderna is supposed to donate seven million doses to India from the United States under Covax is still pending.

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has urged Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson twice in writing to apply for emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine so that application is processed well in time but pharma companies have not applied for the license yet.

According to the sources to ANI, drug regulators are talking to them, but they say we are working on it.

As DCGI approved Moderna, Cipla will import the vaccines from the US but there has been no decision on legal indemnity so far.

Recently, Dr V K Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, said, "Talks initiatives, no reply has come from them. We are waiting for the process. Negotiations are on with a positive mind."

"We are in the process of trying to clinch it but there's back and forth as it's a negotiated process," told Dr V K Paul to ANI.

Moderna and Pfizer had sought indemnity which would ensure that they can't be booked in case of any adverse effect of the vaccine. 

