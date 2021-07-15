STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi took permission to leave Parliamentary panel meeting, did not walk out: Committee Chairman

This comes after reports that the Wayanad MP and other party leaders walking out of the committee meeting after their demand for discussions on border issues was denied.

Published: 15th July 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence after taking permission, said committee chairman Jual Oram on Thursday, adding that he also participated in discussions before leaving.

"Rahul Gandhi did not walk out of the Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence. After participating in discussions for quite a while, he took permission and left," Oram said.

"He repeatedly raised the issues of the Line of Actual Control, China and Taliban, but didn't walk out. He raised border situation issues and more but no agenda has been finalised," he added.

This comes after reports that the Wayanad MP and other party leaders walking out of the committee meeting after their demand for discussions on border issues was denied.

The agenda of the meeting was 'further briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of Defence on 'Review of Working of Cantonment Boards'.

While Gandhi did acknowledge that the cantonment agenda should be taken, he demanded that the committee should discuss issues that are "more crucial" like the Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan and the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Gandhi, who is also a member of the committee, was reminded by the Chairman of the committee to abide by the agenda circulated for this meeting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Parliament Standing committee border issues
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp