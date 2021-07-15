STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trinamool to take the show to Delhi on Martyr’s Day 

A reflection of party’s desire to play a bigger role in the national stage, say analysts

Published: 15th July 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves after a meeting with State Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in Kolkata on Wednesday | PTi

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  For the first time Trinamool Congress will screen its Martyrs’ Day rally outside West Bengal on July 21. The event, which will feature a speech by Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee will be screened in Delhi, Tripura and Assam. 

The decision to screen the event outside the state comes as the party is seeking to play a bigger role on the national stage ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “This time, the event will be screened on giant screens at TMC’s office in Delhi. Our party MPs will be present there as Parliament session will begin on July 19. Our party supporters in Delhi will campaign in Delhi, highlighting the event,’’ said TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

The party has been organising Martyrs’ Day to commemorate the 1993 incident in which 13 party supporters were gunned down by the police, during a protest rally organised under the banner of the Youth Congress and led by Mamata. 

The party was formed in 1998 and since then it has been observing the event annually. “By organising the virtual event in Delhi, we are going to deliver a message that the TMC’s presence will become prominent in the national politics in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Besides, the Northeast states like Tripura and Assam appear to be fertile ground for the party in near future,’’ said a TMC leader.

Having dealt a blow to the BJP in West Bengal, the TMC is now eyeing foothold in Assam. It is also hoping to take advantage of the BJP’s factional feuds in Tripura, ahead of the 2023 Asembly elections there.  In 2016, six Congress MLAs from Tripura had defected to the BJP and Mukul Roy was seen as instrumental in the process. Now, there is a buzz that Roy, who recently returned to the fold of Bengal’s ruling party, will be tasked with help ing the TMC grow its foothold in the Northeast. 

“We will bank on factionalism in the BJP,’’ said another TMC leader.  Mamata is also seeking to make use of the discontent over NRC to her party’s advantage in Assam. “During her campaign for the Assembly elections, she raised the issue repeatedly and extended her support to those who were left out of the NRC,” said the leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC martyrs day rally mamata banerjee
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp