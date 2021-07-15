STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Unprecedented': PM Modi hails UP govt's handling of Covid second wave

The  PM said UP's population is more than a dozen big countries but the way "it has controlled the second wave of corona and stopped its spread is unprecedented".

Yogi with Modi

PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel during inauguration of various developmental projects, at BHU Ground in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis and said the way it had controlled the second wave of the infection was "unprecedented".

The prime minister, who arrived at his parliamentary constituency in the morning, also appreciated the Yogi Adiyanath-led government for working with a development-oriented approach rather than one based on corruption and nepotism, and bringing in rule of law in the state.

Describing the efforts of the government in combating COVID-19 as "commendable", the prime minister said Uttar Pradesh's population is more than a dozen big countries but the way "it has controlled the second wave of corona and stopped its spread is unprecedented".

Earlier, even minor problems assumed monstrous proportions due to the shortage of health facilities and the lack of willpower, he said.

The people of Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said, had seen an era when there were problems in tackling diseases such as encephalitis.

"And this (Covid) is the biggest problem the world is facing in 100 years. It is the biggest pandemic, and hence efforts made by Uttar Pradesh to tackle the corona are commendable.

Modi, who is on a one-day visit to the city, said the last few months had been very difficult for humanity.

"But Kashi along with UP faced such a big problem with full strength. Even during difficult times, Kashi has shown it does not stop, nor does it get tired."

The state government also came in for praise for the law and order situation.

"There is rule of law in UP today. Mafiaraj and terrorism, which were once out of control, are now controlled by law. Criminals who dare to eye sisters and daughters know they will not be spared," Modi said.

The prime minister inaugurated projects worth around Rs 744 crore.

He also laid the foundation stones of projects and public works worth about Rs 839 crore.

These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, the chief minister and several state ministers were present on the occasion.

The prime minister also inspected the MCH at BHU, and interacted with doctors.

