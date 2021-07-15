STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why scared to hold Speaker's election despite majority in House: Fadnavis asks MVA 

Fadnavis also reiterated that the three-party MVA dispensation will collapse under its own weight, and asserted that once that happens, his party would provide an alternative government in the state.

Published: 15th July 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid reports that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation in Maharashtra was planning to change rules to adopt the method of open voting for the state Assembly Speaker's election, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked why the state government was scared despite having majority in the House.

He said the move showed that the MVA allies not only trust one another but also their own legislators.

Fadnavis also reiterated that the three-party MVA dispensation will collapse under its own weight, and asserted that once that happens, his party would provide an alternative government in the state.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly was speaking to reporters at the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini near here.

The Assembly speaker's post has been lying vacant since February after Nana Patole resigned to take charge as the state Congress president.

As per tradition, the speaker is elected unopposed.

When asked about the state government considering changing rules for holding the speaker's election, Fadnavis said, "If you have majority, why are you scared and why are you changing rules? Why do you want elections through show of hands (open voting)? This means that the MVA allies don't trust each other and also their own legislators."

"Any meeting for change of the legislative rules has to be convened by the speaker. Deputy speaker doesn't have the authority. Without the speaker such a meeting is not valid," he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that change in rules for holding the speaker's election is under consideration of the government.

A preliminary meeting took place recently, but nothing has been finalised yet, they said.

Fadnavis said, "When the issue comes before us, we will take a stand."

The former chief minister said when Congress's state unit chief Nana Patole speaks of going alone in the next Assembly polls, NCP president Sharad Pawar counters him and Congress leaders, who meet Pawar, don't take Patole along, which shows what is happening among the ruling allies.

"We are playing the role of strong opposition. I have been saying from day one that this government will collapse under its own weight. I did not give any time-frame. When it collapses, we will give an alternative government," he said.

His statement comes a day after Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said the MVA allies will fight among themselves, but they will not let the three-party government fall.

The MVA, an unlikely coalition of the Shiv Sena and its one-time opponents, the NCP and the Congress, came to power in November 2019.

In the past, the opposition BJP has raised questions over the stability of the Shiv Sena-led government with Fadnavis and other leaders saying the coalition will collapse under the weight of its internal contradictions.

However, MVA allies have repeatedly asserted that the Uddhav Thackeray government is stable and will complete its full five-year term (which ends in 2024).

Fadnavis also said that senior NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal met him to discuss about preparing the empirical data of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) to restore the political reservations to the community in local bodies that was struck down by the Supreme Court.

"During our government, we prepared the empirical data of Marathas, which was upheld by the Supreme Court," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MVA government Maharashtra politics Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election Nana Patole
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp