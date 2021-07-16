16-year-old girl abducted, raped over five days in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

By PTI

AMETHI: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped for five days by a youth here, police said on Friday.

According to the family of the girl, she had gone to fill water from a hand pump near her house on July 9 when the youth abducted her and raped her, they said.

The girl managed to escape from the clutches of the youth after five days and informed her family about the matter, he said.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and the girl has been sent for medical examination.