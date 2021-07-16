47 districts reported over 10% COVID-19 positivity rate for week ending July 15: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Forty-seven districts across 12 states and UTs reported over 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate for the week ending July 15, the government said on Friday.

Just 73 districts recorded more than 100 cases daily in the week ending on July 14, it said.

The slow decline in number of coronavirus daily cases is a warning for the country that the situation is currently under control but it can deteriorate if Covid appropriate behaviour not followed, the government said.

"Our vaccines are effective and hugely safe and people with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women must also take them. However, we cannot be fully dependent on vaccines, need to mask up as well," NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said.

The states and UTs were Manipur, Kerala, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra and Puducherry.