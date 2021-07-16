STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

47 districts reported over 10% COVID-19 positivity rate for week ending July 15: Government

The slow decline in number of coronavirus daily cases is a warning for the country that the situation is currently under control but it can deteriorate if Covid appropriate behaviour not followed.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Primary health officials being escorted and facilitated by Indian Army jawans for door-to-door vaccination against Covid-19, in the remotest forward villages near LoC in Jammu

Primary health officials being escorted and facilitated by Indian Army jawans for door-to-door vaccination against Covid-19, in the remotest forward villages near LoC in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Forty-seven districts across 12 states and UTs reported over 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate for the week ending July 15, the government said on Friday.

Just 73 districts recorded more than 100 cases daily in the week ending on July 14, it said.

The slow decline in number of coronavirus daily cases is a warning for the country that the situation is currently under control but it can deteriorate if Covid appropriate behaviour not followed, the government said.

"Our vaccines are effective and hugely safe and people with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women must also take them. However, we cannot be fully dependent on vaccines, need to mask up as well," NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said.

The government said that 47 districts across 12 states and UTs reported over 10 per cent positivity rate for the week ending July 15.

The states and UTs were Manipur, Kerala, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra and Puducherry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 positivity rate Health ministry Union government
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp