Antilia bomb scare-Hiran murder case: Sachin Waze seeks default bail

Published: 16th July 2021 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Dismissed policeman Sachin Waze, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case, has moved a default bail plea in a special court here citing failure on the part of the National Investigation Agency to file a charge sheet within the stipulated time.

Waze, who was arrested in March, had recently moved an application seeking bail claiming the NIA had failed to submit a charge sheet within 60 days.

The special court had, on June 9, granted two more months to NIA to file a charge sheet.

Waze has questioned the extension granted to the NIA and the court has kept the matter for hearing on July 22.

An explosives-laden SUV was found near the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek on March 5.

