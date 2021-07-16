STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal ruled not as per Constitution but at whims of an individual: BJP after NHRC report

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on the TMC and Banerjee, saying the NHRC received 1,979 complaints of post-poll violence.

Published: 16th July 2021 08:31 PM

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Friday cited an NHRC report on alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal to attack Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress, alleging the state is ruled not as per the Constitution but at the whims of an individual.

In its report submitted to the Calcutta High Court on July 13, the National Human Rights Commission said the situation prevailing in West Bengal is a manifestation of "law of the ruler" and not "rule of law", in a damning indictment of the Banerjee government, and recommended CBI investigation in cases of rape and murder.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on the TMC and Banerjee, saying the NHRC received 1,979 complaints of post-poll violence.

He claimed 15,000 people were tortured in such incidents and as many as 8,000 people committed violence and misconduct, but no action was taken.

"The way violence took place in West Bengal after May 2 (the result day) and innocent civilians were killed and women molested, it seems that West Bengal today is not ruled as per the Constitution but at the whims of an individual. Banerjee closed her eyes and gave free hand to TMC goons," Bhatia alleged.

He also alleged the state police did not fulfil its responsibility while TMC workers were "on the rampage, creating a ruckus in the state".

The NHRC panel, constituted following an order by a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, also said the cases of alleged rape and murder should be tried outside the state.

After the report was submitted Tuesday, the court had directed that its soft copies along with annexures be supplied to the counsel for the petitioners, the Election Commission, and the Additional Solicitor General of India.

Banerjee, however, has cried foul, claiming the report was leaked to the media by the rights panel, which the NHRC denied.

She also said the NHRC team did not consult the state government or take into account its views.

