STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Night curfew extended till August 1 in eight Gujarat cities

An official said non AC private and public transport buses can operate at 100 per cent capacity and AC buses at 75 per cent capacity from July 20.

Published: 16th July 2021 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Night Curfew

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Coronavirus-induced night curfew was on Friday extended in eight cities in Gujarat for 12 more days, while water parks and swimming pools were allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity from July 20 provided their staff receive at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by July 31, an official said.

Curfew between 10pm and 6am, which was in force till July 20 in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh, has now been extended till the morning of August 1, a state government release said.

"Owners, managers and staff of water parks will have to get inoculated with the first dose by July 31," it said.

An official said non AC private and public transport buses can operate at 100 per cent capacity and AC buses at 75 per cent capacity from July 20, and it will be mandatory for drivers and conductors to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A release also said hotels, resorts-restaurants and water parks in the state have been exempted from fixed electricity charges for a period of one year as per an announcement made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on June 7, and such entities will have to pay only for actual consumption.

With the addition of 39 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Gujarat reached to 8,24,423 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

The toll stood at 10,074, as no new casualties were reported during the day, while 70 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 8,13,743, the official said.

The state's recovery rate improved to 98.70 per cent, and the state is currently left with 606 active cases, of which seven patients are in a critical condition, he said.

Surat district reported the highest number of nine new cases, followed by Vadodara with seven, Ahmedabad with five, Amreli, Anand, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Navsari, Jamnagar and Junagadh with two each, and Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Valsad, and Patan with one each.

According to the health department, 19 out of 33 districts in Gujarat did not report a single case during the day.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new case and seven recoveries during the day, an official said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 10,565, of which 10,545 patients have recovered, four have died and 16 are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, 2,73,547 people were inoculated against COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of jabs administered so far in Gujarat to 2,90,27,804.

At least 92,16,183 doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,423, new cases 39, death toll 10,074, discharged 8,13,743, active cases 606, people tested so far - figures not released.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Gujarat Lockdown Night Curfew
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp