STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID fear: Borders of Uttarakhand to be sealed for Kanwariyas from July 24

However, barring Kanwariyas, there will be no restriction on the movement of others, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar added. 

Published: 16th July 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kanwariyas

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The borders of Uttarakhand will be sealed for Kanwariyas from July 24.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to suspend the Kanwar Yatra for the safety of people in view of the looming threat of the third wave of COVID-19.

The borders of the state will be sealed for Kanwariyas from July 24, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.

However, barring Kanwariyas, there will be no restriction on the movement of others, he added.

With the start of the month of Shravan in the Hindu calendar on July 25, Kanwariyas begin to pour into Haridwar in large numbers to collect the holy water of the Ganga.

However, as the yatra has been suspended by the state government, Kanwariyas will be stopped at the state's borders and returned from there.

The DGP asked police officials to strictly implement the order, saying if a Kanwariya enters Haridwar defying the suspension, he should be put under forced quarantine for 14 days.

The places where they would be kept in quarantine should be identified in advance, he said.

Police officials were also asked to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) in consultation with the district magistrates concerned in view of the suspension of the Kanwar Yatra.

The DGP said if a Kanwariya is seen on the road, he should be sent back by bus or some other means of transport.

He also ordered the formation of Kanwar enforcement teams in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts to patrol the streets and enforce law and order during the period of the banned Kanwar Mela.

Kanwariyas coming by train to Haridwar should be asked to deboard at stations before Haridwar and sent back in buses.

The DGP said the IG (law and order) should hold a meeting in Haridwar with DIG-level officials of the neighbouring states to discuss how water from the Ganga can be sent to their states in tankers.

Meetings should be held with the Kanwar associations and committees to apprise them of the suspension of the yatra and records of such meetings should be kept at the police stations concerned so that action can be taken against the violators under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Shopkeepers in districts should be asked not to sell items related to the Kanwar Yatra, the DGP said.

However, the state police chief said those coming to Haridwar for immersing ashes should not be stopped.

The Uttarakhand government decided to suspend the Kanwar Yatra on Tuesday in view of the looming threat of a third wave of COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanwar Yatra COVID-19
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp