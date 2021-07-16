Deepender Hooda slams Union govt over fall in domestic oil production since 2014

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the effectiveness of the ‘Make in India’ programme of the Union government, Congress leader and MP Deepender Hooda said had the government encouraged indigenous research and development, the share of domestic crude oil production would not have dropped from 23.4 per cent in 2014 to 15.8 per cent now.

Addressing mediapersons here as part of a campaign against rising fuel prices, Hooda said the fall in shares reflected the BJP-led government’s ‘indifferent attitude’ vis-a-vis ONGC and PSUs.

“The capital outlay which was earmarked for oil production and exploration was brought down to Rs 29,800 crore (2020-21), when it was Rs 1,04,870 crore (2014-15) during the UPA rule,” he said.

He said the BJP was spreading falsehoods, as oil bonds issued under the UPA had actually helped overcome the impact of mounting prices in the then international market.