STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Deeply hurt, will explore legal options: Bengal minister on being tagged as 'criminal' by NHRC panel

The report, which was submitted before the high court on July 13, also recommended a CBI probe into "grievous offences like murder and rape".

Published: 16th July 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Jyotipriya Mallick

Bengal forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Taking umbrage at the fact that his name has been included in the "list of notorious criminals" by the NHRC panel which prepared a report on post-poll violence in Bengal, forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Friday said he was exploring his legal options.

Several other TMC MLAs, whose names figured in the list, claimed that a deliberate attempt was being made to tarnish the image of their party.

Mallick, a three-time MLA from Habra in North 24 Parganas, said, "I am deeply hurt by the accusation. Leave alone an FIR, if anyone finds a general diary against me in any police station of West Bengal, I will reward that person.

"Steps will be taken in accordance with the law, a defamation suit will be filed in court if required."

An inquiry panel, formed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman on a direction of the Calcutta High Court, has stated in its report that the situation in the state of West Bengal is a "manifestation of law of ruler, instead of rule of law".

The report, which was submitted before the high court on July 13, also recommended a CBI probe into "grievous offences like murder and rape".

An annexure of the document has named several TMC leaders as "notorious criminals", including the forest minister, Canning Purba MLA Saukat Molla, Naihati MLA Partha Bhowmick, former Dinhata legislator Udayan Guha and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election agent in Nandigram constituency, Sheikh Sufiyan.

Echoing Mallick, the Naihati MLA said that the "list smacks of vindictiveness".

"There is no criminal case against me. This was a deliberate attempt on the part of the commission to malign the TMC," Bhowmick, a three-time MLA from Naihati, said.

Guha, on his part, alleged that an NHRC team had visited the houses of the ones who had attacked him at Dinhata in Cooch Behar, but not his home, although it is "situated a stone's throw away".

Accusing the NHRC committee of having adopted a "partisan attitude", Sufiyan said the panel has acted at the behest of the BJP and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal post poll violence NHRC panel Jyotipriya Mallick
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp