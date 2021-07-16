STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: 16 cops suspended for negligence in duty over raid at gambling den

More than 100 people were arrested in the raid, in which the police recovered over Rs 11 lakh in cash and over two dozen vehicles.

Published: 16th July 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Suspension

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Ten days after a major gambling den was busted in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, at least 16 police personnel were suspended for alleged negligence in duty, as they had no knowledge about the illegal establishment that had been operating right under their noses, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, a team of the state monitoring cell of the Gujarat police, had on July 6 busted a major gambling den in a raid at Manpasand Gymkhana under Dariyapur police station, which was being operated under the garb of a charitable trust.

More than 100 people were arrested in the raid, in which the police recovered over Rs 11 lakh in cash and over two dozen vehicles, it was stated.

"Inspector R I Jadeja, a sub-inspector and 14 members of the D-staff or surveillance team of Dariyapur police station have been suspended for negligence in duty, as they failed to have any knowledge about such a massive gambling den operating in their jurisdiction," assistant commissioner of police (ACP), F-division, J K Zala said.

The action was taken following a suspension order issued by the Ahmedabad police commissioner on Thursday night, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Ahmedabad cops suspension
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp