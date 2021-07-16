STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC asks JNU to respond to plea to reconsider allocation of all Ph.D seats to JRF category candidates

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, representing the petitioner, said he was only seeking a fair allocation of seats to non-JRF category candidates.

Published: 16th July 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on a plea seeking direction to reconsider the decision to allocate 100 per cent Ph.D seats to JRF category candidates and none for non-JRF category in its seven centres.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the varsity on a petition by JNU Students' Federation of India (SFI) and asked it to file its counter affidavit.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, representing the petitioner, said he was only seeking a fair allocation of seats to non-JRF category candidates.

He said in the previous years, in most of the centres, the Ph.D seats were allocated between JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) candidates and non-JRF candidates coming through entrance examination.

In 2021-22 seats have only been allotted through JRF category, he added.

Central government standing counsel Monika Arora, representing JNU, submitted that two-third seats are being filled through entrance examination and one-third seats are reserved for JRF category candidates and that there is no change in the policy.

The bench asked Arora to put the varsity's stand on an affidavit and listed the matter for hearing on August 2.

The PIL, filed through advocate Utkarsh Kumar, said in the previous years the Ph.

D seats in seven Centres of JNU were filled up through both from JRF category candidates as well as entrance examination for non-JRF candidates but in the current academic year 2021-22, the university illegally, arbitrarily, unconstitutionally through its e-Prospectus decided to fill-up all Ph.D seats through JRF category candidates in seven of the centres.

The seven centres are Centre for International Trade and Development; Ph.D in Human Rights Studies (HRSH); Centre for English Studies; Centre for Indian Languages: Ph.D in Hindi, Urdu and Hindi Translation; Centre for Study of Law, Governance; Special Centre for Systems Medicine and Centre for Women Studies.

The plea said the decision has deprived the non-JRF candidates from applying against Ph.D seats in these seven centres and that the shift in JNU policy to completely close doors for non-JRF category candidates who used to earlier participate in the entrance examination is totally unreasonable, irrational.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD seats JRF category non-JRF category
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp