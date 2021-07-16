Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Air services to Kota may soon begin

The long-pending demand for air services to the coaching city of Kota has got wings again. The newly-appointed Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured Kota MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that a modern green field airport will soon be constructed in Kota. Scindia said this during a courtesy meeting with the speaker at his home. Besides residents of Kota, coaching students and their parents who flock to the city in thousands every year, will benefit if air services to the city are launched.

Udaipur among 16 most romantic cities on earth

Udaipur, the City of Lakes, has been ranked 4th among ‘16 Most Romantic Cities on Earth’ by The Planet D, one of the top travel websites in the world. Udaipur is the only city from India which is included in the list. In addition, Udaipur also bagged 12th place among ‘60 Most Beautiful Cities of the World’ in the MSN survey. Udaipur has also bagged the fifth place in the list of ‘10 beautiful cities of the world’ put out by Inter Miles, the frequent-flyer program of the Etihad Airways. Udaipur achieved all these recognitions the present year, which is a sign that the ‘Venice of the East’, as it is often called, is fast emerging as one of the top tourist attractions in the world.

Over 14 years after marriage, Rajasthan woman tops RAS exam

Mukta Rao of Jhunjhunu who topped the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) exam in 2018 continues to be a huge inspiration to many. Mukta secured the first rank, 14 years after her marriage to Dr Vijaypal Singh, a computer science teacher at the University of Jaipur . She was working in the IT industry and was earning a fat paycheck since the marriage in 2007. However, she decided that she wanted to get into administrative services to serve the society in a better way. She said her husband contributed a lot in helping her top the RAS exam.

Tech firm wins prestigious Microsoft award

Celebal Technologies became the first company from Rajasthan to win the prestigious Microsoft India Country Partner of the Year award. In barely five years since its inception, the company earned the prize for delivering high customer satisfaction and for its technological innovations using Microsoft cloud platform. The company has been steadily building a global presence with its innovative offerings around Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Enterprise Cloud.

