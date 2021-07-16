STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram rejects Himanta's encroachment charge, says Assam laying claim on its territories

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo claimed that it did not encroach even an inch of Assam's territory as alleged by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the neighbouring state.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government alleged on Friday that neighbouring Assam was laying claims on its territories, which the residents of its border villages have been occupying for over 100 years.

Speaking to PTI, Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo claimed that it did not encroach even an inch of Assam's territory as alleged by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the neighbouring state.

"Assam is laying claims on Mizoram's territories, which the residents of border villages have been occupying for over 100 years. Satellite images will prove that what Assam claims to be its territories have been inhabited by the Mizos for over a century. There is no encroachment by Mizoram on Assam's territory. It is the other way round," Chuaungo said.

He alleged that Assam officials encroached on Mizoram's territories under the supervision of the Assam Police and the state's Forest Department during June-July despite the decision to maintain status quo in the disputed areas.

"The filing of lawsuit by the Assam government against Mizoram officials is just a gimmick to cover up their massive encroachment on Mizoram's territories," the chief secretary said.

While Mizoram accepts the 509 sq mile stretch of the inner-line reserve forest notified in 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 as its actual boundary, the Assam side agrees with the constitutional map drawn in 1933, a top official of the Mizoram Home Department had earlier said.

The 1933 map was an imposed boundary as Mizoram's consent was not taken at the time of demarcation and the boundaries were not verified on the ground jointly by both the states, she had said.

On Monday, the Assam chief minister had told the state legislature that a total of 1,777.

58 hectares of land in the Barak Valley region was taken over by encroachers from Mizoram.

The Assam government had also filed a suit before a court in Cachar district on Thursday against certain officials of the Mizoram government over the alleged encroachment of its forest land and intentional destruction of forests across the state border.

Mizoram's Kolasib district Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana said they did not encroach on Assam's territory but was protecting the land that they have been occupying since "time immemorial".

Though the situation along the inter-state border is normal now, tension is palpable, he said.

Mizoram shares a 164.6-km-long border with Assam.

The recent border dispute flared up on June 29 when the two Northeastern states accused each other of encroachment at Aitlang hnar near Vairengte, which borders Assam's Hailakandi district.

Tension escalated when Assam officials allegedly destroyed some plantations at Buarchep in the Phainuam area bordering Cachar district on July 10 during eviction, even as Assam accused Mizoram of encroaching more than 6 km into its territory.

The two states have deployed forces to prevent any further encroachment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram government Mizoram-Assam border row Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp