MVA guided by Sharad Pawar, will continue to be so, says Praful Patel

The former Union minister said NCP president Sharad Pawar is the creator of the MVA, comprising the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is being guided by him.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is being guided by Sharad Pawar and will continue to be so, and it isn't proper to react to what Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole says every day.

Earlier this week, MPCC chief Patole had launched a veiled attack on the NCP in the context of a past state assembly election and said that his party had been cheated in 2014 and is now preparing for the 2024 general elections keeping that in mind.

"The state government is running under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey. The MVA for certain is guided by Sharad Pawar and will remain so here after. Hence, I don't feel proper to react to what other people say here and there every day," Patel said referring to Patole's statement.

Speaking about issues that will be raised in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament, Patel said, "Inflation and hike in fuel prices will feature predominantly.

Apart from this, farmers issue will also be taken up, and all eyes will be on the stance taken by the Centre in these matters.

" When asked about poll strategist Prashant Kishore meeting Congress leaders, the NCP leader said Kishore works as a consultant and he can work with anyone and meet whoever he wants to.

However, one man cannot change the direction of politics, he added.

 

TAGS
NCP leader Praful Patel Maha Vikas Aghadi government Sharad Pawar
