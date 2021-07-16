Piyush Goyal meets senior Opposition leaders ahead of Monsoon Session

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal met senior Opposition leaders including former prime minister and Congress veteran Manmohan Singh, his party colleague Anand Sharma and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday.

Sources said Goyal met the former prime minister Friday and Anand Sharma Thursday evening.

He spent around half an hour with Manmohan Singh.

The meetings were termed courtesy calls on the senior opposition leaders.

The interactions with senior opposition leaders are also being seen as an outreach exercise by the government ahead of the Parliament session.

The interactions come days after Goyal was named the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha in place of Thaawarchand Gehlot who has been made the governor of Karnataka.

The session beginning Monday would conclude on August 13.

The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session, including three to replace ordinances issued recently.

BJP MPs are also expected to introduce private members' Bills on population control and uniform civil code.