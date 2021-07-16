STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PMLA case: ED attaches Anil Deshmukh's assets worth Rs 4 crore

Deshmukh, 72, has skipped at least three Enforcement Directorate summonses for questioning.

Published: 16th July 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 11:13 AM

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on friday attached immovable assets worth Rs 4.2 crore of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case.

In March, former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh alleged that Deshmukh had asked former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars and illegal rackets in Mumbai. According to ED, the assets attached are held in the name of his wife Aarti Deshmukh and Premier Port Links Private Limited.

The assets include a residential flat valued at Rs 1.54 crore, in Worli, Mumbai and 25 land parcels of book value Rs 2.67 crore, located at Dhutum village in Uran in Raigarh district. The ED claimed that its probe found “Deshmukh, while acting as home minister of Maharashtra, with dishonest intention has received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.70 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners, through Waze.” 

“Further, with the help of Delhi-based dummy companies, Deshmukh family laundered the tainted money of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same as amount received in the Trust namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha,” the ED claimed.

