STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha bypoll to seat vacated by Dinesh Trivedi on August 9: EC

The Commission said the notification for the bypoll would be issued on July 22 and poll would be held on August 9.

Published: 16th July 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal vacated by Dinesh Trivedi earlier this year will be held on August 9, the Election Commission said on Friday.

Then a Trinamool Congress member, Trivedi had announced his resignation from Rajya Sabha on February 12, saying he feels suffocated in the House as he is unable to do anything for the violence going on in West Bengal.

He is now with the BJP Trivedi's term was to end in April, 2026.

The Commission said the notification for the bypoll would be issued on July 22 and poll would be held on August 9.

The counting for RS polls is held on the same day after polling ends.

The Commission reiterated that Covid appropriate behaviour should be following during the bypoll.

In May this year, the EC had deferred certain proposed bypolls to Lok Sabha and assembly seats in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

Also in May, it had deferred legislative council polls in a total of nine seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha seat by poll Dinesh Trivedi Election Commission
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp