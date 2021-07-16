STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Skill-mapping, industry behind employment surge: UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh

Due to the flexible attitude of the government towards industries, the state is emerging as the backbone of India’s industrial hub.

Unemployment

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Skill-mapping exercise of returning migrants in Uttar Pradesh during the first wave of Covid-19 and the state government’s efforts to promote industries have led to lakhs of employment opportunities in the state. Just four lakh migrant workers returned to Uttar Pradesh during the second wave this year, compared to 40 lakh last year. It was mostly because most of them got some job in the state. 

Highlighting the measures undertaken by the state government in the last four years to develop Uttar Pradesh into an ‘Industrial Hub’, UP Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Sidharth Nath Singh on Thursday said the identity of Uttar Pradesh has transformed . Due to the flexible attitude of the government towards industries, the state is emerging as the backbone of India’s industrial hub.

“For the first time in the history of the state, loans worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore were disbursed to the MSMEs in four years, due to which a thumping investment of about Rs 4 lakh crore has come into the state and about 2.6 crore people have got direct and indirect employment opportunities,” said the minister.

He went on to say that the MSME sector of Uttar Pradesh generates employment opportunities and has emerged as the backbone of industrialisation. In 2017, when the BJP government took over the reins of the state, a roadmap was prepared to fix the rural economy. Under which, the innovative ‘ODOP’ was rolled out in 2018. Common Facility Centers (CFCs) have been set up in 40 of the 75 districts in the state.

District-wise strategies have been prepared keeping in mind every district to promote traditional industries. Also, for the marketing and promotion of products, MoUs have been signed with online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and eBay, said the minister.

