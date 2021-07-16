Talking to 'kanwar sanghs' to reach right decision: Yogi government on annual yatra

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Hours after a nudge from the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it is talking with "kanwar sanghs" to take a "right decision" on the annual yatra and reminded that the organisations "themselves" decided to cancel it last year.

The statement has come as the Supreme Court on Friday asked the state government to inform it by July 19 whether it would reconsider its decision to hold a "symbolic" Kanwar Yatra.

"The government was preparing itself for every situation for the Kanwar Yatra, scheduled to start from July 25. The government did not want to take any risk. Officers have been asked to talk to 'kanwar sanghs' so that a right decision could be taken. The officers are also apprising them of the Covid situation," a statement issued here said.

"The government feels that religious sentiments should not be hurt and also there should be safety of people. Last year, 'kanwar sanghs' after talks with government themselves decided to cancel the yatra," the statement said.

The statement said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Director General of Police (DGP) to talk to other states.

On, state government's request, the SC has posted the matter for Jul 19, it said.

The fortnight-long yatra, which begins with the onset of the month of Shravan as per the Hindu calendar goes on till the first week of August and sees a large gathering of people in Haridwar from neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.