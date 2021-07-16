STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Those who are scared are free to leave party, fearless are welcome to join: Rahul Gandhi

Citing the example of Scindia, sources said he told the workers, "He had to save his house and he got scared and he joined the RSS."

Published: 16th July 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said those who were afraid of facing the reality and the BJP were free to leave the party, while fearless leaders outside the party should be brought in.

Addressing party's social media workers at an online event, Gandhi said those who were afraid had left the party and cited the example of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"There are many people who are not scared, but are outside the Congress. All these people are ours. Bring them in, and those scared within our party should be shunted out," he told the social media workers.

"They are RSS people and they should go, let them enjoy. We do not want them, they are not needed. We want fearless people. This is our ideology. This is my basic message to you," he also said.

He said this when the party workers asked him about the cases being registered against all those who raised their voice against the BJP.

The workers also asked Gandhi about leaders like Scindia who were quitting the party.

Citing Scindia's example, sources said he told the workers, "He had to save his house and he got scared and he joined the RSS."

A number of senior Congress leaders have quit the party to join the BJP in the recent past.

These include Scindia and Jitin Prasada.

Maharashtra Congress leaders Narayan Rane and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had also quit in 2019, besides actor Khushboo Sundar.

Rahul Gandhi also urged the party workers to bring in people who want to save the country and who believe in the ideology of the country and the Congress.

This is the first time Gandhi addressed around 3,500 workers of the Congress social media department through video conference on Zoom.

Gandhi also personally interacted with around 10 young workers from different fields, the party sources said.

He also gave them the message that he was always with them and asked them not to be afraid of anyone.

Gandhi also cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi, who was never afraid of the British despite their atrocities.

He asked the social media members not to be afraid of talking to him as they were a part of his family.

"You are talking to your brother and you should not be scared," he told them.

"You should not be scared and you will never see me being afraid," he said, adding that the Congress wants to give equal rights to all but the RSS wants to benefit only a few.

Senior party leader and former Telangana chief Uttam Kumar Reddy quoted Mahatma Gandhi to say that Rahul Gandhi was following in his footsteps.

"'The enemy is fear. We think it is hate; but, it is fear' ~ Mahatma Gandhi.

"Our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi following in the footsteps of the Mahatma. To defeat the hate propagated by the RSS-BJP, the Congress needs fearless people, not cowards," Reddy tweeted, sharing a video of Rahul Gandhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp