STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam budget: Govt to provide financial help to families of coronavirus victims

Presenting the budget for 2021-22 in the assembly, Neog claimed this is a first-of-its-kind scheme by any government in the country.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Assam cabinet Assam government

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, others on their way to present the State Budget 2021-22. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to families of people who have died of COVID-19, State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said on Friday.

Presenting the budget for 2021-22 in the assembly, Neog claimed this is a first-of-its-kind scheme by any government in the country.

The state government had already announced the 'Chief Minister Shishu Seva Scheme' for children who lost their parents due to coronavirus and the 'Chief Minister COVID-19 Widow Support Scheme' for widows.

Under the scheme for children, an amount of Rs 3,500 will be provided per child each month.

For those below 10 years who may not have an extended family or guardian, the Assam government will take steps to house them in child care institutions and provide adequate funding towards their upkeep and education.

In the other scheme, each widow is eligible for a one-time grant of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The modalities for application and availing the benefit under the new schemes will be issued by the Health Department in due course, and the programmes will cost the exchequer around Rs 40 crore, the minister said.

Altogether, 4,888 deaths of adults, including 1,345 females, due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state till July 13, Neog said.

A total of 56 minors (less than 18 years of age) have also died due to the virus during the same period.

She said 95,770 COVID-19 patients were provided free treatment along with food worth Rs 300 per day till June this year.

"Total number of ICU beds has now been increased to 1,540, with approximately 1,099 ICU beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

The number of oxygen supported beds has also been hiked to 3,855," Neog added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid deaths Covid victims financial aid COVID-19 Assam coronavirus Assam government Ajanta Neog Assam Budget
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp